Polio worker thrashed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A lady polio worker was allegedly subjected to severe torture, kept in illegal confinement and given death threats in Peshawar on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident took place when the lady health worker reached at a house, located in limits of Faqeerabad police station, to administer police vaccine to children.

Police said that the inmates of the house subjected the lady heath worker to severe torture, kept her in illegal confinement and gave her life threats.

On being informed, the police rushed to the scene and recovered the lady heath worker and apprehended a girl and her father. The police have registered as case and launched investigations into the incident. Later, the girl was released on personal surety.

Earlier on November 8, a female polio worker had claimed that she was facing harassment at the hands of some influential people in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city.

The woman who had approached ARY NEWS claimed that some influential people were harassing her by forcefully barging into her house at night.

