One more poliovirus case reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Another polio case has been reported in Balochistan, taking the tally of cases to 84 across the country this year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The provincial health department confirmed that a 14-month old girl in Mastung district of province tested positive for the virus. The samples of the affected girl who is resident of Mastung’s Karez Noth had been sent to a laboratory for polio test on December 6. It emerged that parents of the girl had rejected to administer anti-polio drops to the girl.

According to the statistics, the number of poliovirus cases stood at 22 in Sindh, 22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 14 in Punjab.

Earlier, another poliovirus case had been reported in Balochistan province, which took the tally to 25 in the current year. The provincial health department had confirmed that a 16-month old boy in Qila Abdullah area of the province, tested positive for the virus.

