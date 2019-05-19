Political mimickers enticing innocent people for business interests: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said political mimickers were pursuing personal agenda of protecting their business interests by enticing innocent people for many years.

In a tweet, she said now the people would not come in deception of political mimickers as 220 million people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had got themselves freed from their deceptive clutches.

Commenting on opposition parties Iftar dinner, Firdous said they would just discuss a plan to settle their foreign assets and wealth besides giving protection to the chapter of ‘Omni Group.’

On May 19, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the menace of corruption had swallowed everything in the country.

Read More: Menace of corruption has swallowed everything in country: Dr Firdous

Talking to journalists in Lahore, Dr Firdous had said that the current government was implementing a long term programme to put Pakistan’s economy on the right path.

She further had said that shelter homes were being constructed for the homeless people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The past rulers gave priority only to their children and served their personal interests, Dr Firdous had said and added that the prime minister was well aware of the problems of the homeless people.

Comments

comments