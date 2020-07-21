Political recruitment by previous govts destroyed institutions: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the former rulers, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) destroyed state institutions through political hiring, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a federal cabinet meeting, Shibli Faraz said that the former governments brought the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to the verge of collapse, adducing that state TV is facing problems in paying pension to its around three thousand pensioners.

He maintained that the federal cabinet has approved restructuring of PTV and the proposal regarding enhancing PTV license fee has been deferred till next week for detailed deliberations over the matter.

The minister said the cabinet also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision making it compulsory for public office holders to declare their assets to ensure transparency and to increase people’s confidence in their representatives.

Shibli Faraz said the PM also directed to pay all the outstanding amounts of media houses by next week.

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said the government has allowed the public and private sector to import the commodity to avoid any shortage.

The minister said the cabinet also approved Treasury Single Account Rules 2020, amendments in the Anti-Money Laundering Bill 2020, amendments in Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, and National Health Emergency Response Act 2020.

