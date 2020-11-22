GB elections: Polling concludes peacefully in GBLA-3, vote count underway

GILGIT: The polling for the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) Gilgit-3 seat concluded peacefully and counting of votes is currently underway in the constituency on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break. At many as 73 polling stations had been set up for the polls in the constituency where 41,360 registered voters exercised their right to vote in a free and fair atmosphere.

The harsh weather could not dampen voters’ enthusiasm as people came out of their homes in trickles and droves to exercise their right to franchise.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election in GBLA-3-Gilgit had been postponed due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Syed Jafar Shah.

Read more: PTI secures two-third majority in GB Assembly as independents join party

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had secured two-third majority in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly after six independent candidates had announced to join the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven candidates secured success in the Gilgit Baltistan polls as independent candidates and six of them had joined the PTI, giving it the numbers in the legislative assembly to achieve the two-third majority in the house of 24 members.

The new induction had rose the number of PTI members in the legislative assembly to 16 including the six independent candidates besides also having the support of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), which secured a seat during the polls.

Comments

comments