PTI secures two-third majority in GB Assembly as independents join party  

GILGIT: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday secured a two-third majority in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly after six independent candidates announced to join the party, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven candidates secured success in the Gilgit Baltistan polls as an independent candidate and six of them have so far joined the PTI, giving it the numbers in the legislative assembly to achieve the two-third majority in the house of 24 members.

According to details, a member of the GBLA, Haji Shah Baig, who secured a win on GB 15 Diamer 1 in the recently held polls, announced on Friday to join PTI.

The new induction rose the number of PTI members in the legislative assembly to 16 including the six independent candidates besides also having the support of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), which secured a seat during the polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after the GB polls, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed predicted on November 18 that the PTI that emerged as the largest political party in Gilgit-Baltistan bagging ten seats in Sunday’s election will form a government in the region with a two-thirds majority.

Read More: GB elections: Victorious independent candidate joins PTI

he said he had never seen such a transparent election in the region in his entire political career. The election was held in the most transparent manner, he added.

He claimed that the PTI will have a two-thirds majority by the end of this month. “The PTI will boast a two-thirds majority after the election of [the GB Legislative Assembly’s] speaker.”

Comments

comments