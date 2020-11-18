ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that emerged as the largest political party in Gilgit-Baltistan bagging ten seats in Sunday’s election will form a government in the region with a two-thirds majority.

Speaking at a press conference, he said he had never seen such a transparent election in the region in his entire political career. The election was held in the most transparent manner, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said people attended rival parties’ public gatherings, juxtaposing GB’s political culture with that of Punjab where, he said, people find it difficult to even go past the offices of rival parties.

He claimed that the PTI will have a two-thirds majority by the end of this month. “The PTI will boast a two-thirds majority after election of [the GB Legislative Assembly’s] speaker.”

Slamming opposition parties over holding public gatherings despite rising Covid-19 cases, the minister said they don’t care about people’s lives.

He said the Karachi Circular Railway will resume operation from Thursday (tomorrow). It will be made a modern urban transport system and operated initially from Pipri to Karachi City station, he said, adding the fare has been fixed at Rs50.

