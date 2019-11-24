Polling for LA-III Mirpur by-election underway

MUZAFFARABAD: Polling for the by-election on LA-III Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday kicked-off, ARY News reported.

A total of eight candidates are contesting the election, however strong contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chauhdary and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Suhaib Saeed.

The polling that started at 8 am will continue till 5 pm without any break. The AJK Election Commission has established 119 polling stations to facilitate the voters.

A total of 59,494 registered voters including 27,004 women will exercise their democratic right to elect their repetitive.

The seat fall vacant after AJK’s Supreme Court had disqualified legislator Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed on Sept 25 under the contempt of court charges.

Strict security measures have been put in place to ensure smooth polling and deter any untoward incident.

