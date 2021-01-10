The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim said on Sunday that the gas crisis and nationwide power breakdown have forced the shutdown of textile mills across province, ARY News reported.

The APTMA chairman, in a statement, said that the textile industry which was already facing problems due to gas crisis has now completely shut down due to the suspension of electricity caused by a nationwide power blackout.

“There is a chance of cancellation of export order due to shutdown of mills,” he said.

The APTMA chairman has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately take notice of problems being faced by industry and restore gas supply to the textile industry.

Several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, suffered a mass breakdown on late Saturday night.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) today announced that the power supply was restored across the country after a nation-wide outage owing to a technical fault.

NTDC announces restoration of electric supply across Pakistan

“We have restored electricity supply to all 500KV, 220KV grid stations, and all transmission lines,” the spokesman of the NTDC said.

He further said that the supply to the 500 KV Jamshoro grid and NKI Karachi was also restored.

Meanwhile, the power division spokesman also said that the electricity supply from Guddu power station to DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan was also restored

