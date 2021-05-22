Swathes of Karachi suffer day-long power outage in sweltering summer

KARACHI: Unannounced and prolonged power outage hours mar Karachiites’ lives and livelihoods across swathes of the port city in the sweltering weather on Saturday as a technical breakdown suffered in Bin Qasim power station has left the power supply disrupted, ARY News reported.

Many Karachi areas suffered up to nine hours of unanticipated power cuts as a plant at Bin Qasim billowed heavy smoke out of their gas insulating system due to a mechanical fault.

In order to perhaps surmount the issue, Karachi’s sole power distributor K Electric shut power supply to consumers left, right and center without any intimation ahead of time to make due arrangements for them.

Responding on the occasion, the KE said they are restoring power supply in each area where the issue has incurred and in many areas like Gulistan e Johar, Gulshan e Iqbal, North Nazimabad and Federal B Area, the power supply has already been resumed.

Despite the electricity company’s statement on restoration of power after the breakdown, the people complain they have yet to see their power return and lives rehabilitate.

READ: Major power breakdown hits Karachi

Earlier in the day it was reported large parts of the city experienced power outage amid hot and humid weather after a 220kv high-tension electricity supply line tripped.

Sources in K-Electric said power supply to as many as 30 grid stations got suspended due to the tripping of the high-tension line, leaving half the metropolis without electricity.

The areas that faced the power outage included New Karachi, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, Nagan Chowrangi, FB Area and North Nazimabad.

The city’s sole power distributor confirmed in a Twitter statement that power supply to “parts of Karachi has been interrupted due to a tripping of KE’s 220 kV high tension line.”

Comments

comments