Power supply fully restored in Karachi: K-Electric

KARACHI: K-Electric here on Sunday claimed that it has fully restored electricity supply in Karachi after the massive power breakdown that had plunged most parts of the country into darkness last night, ARY News reported.

In a statement, K-Electric said that all residential feeders have been normalized in the metropolis. The power distribution company said that uninterrupted power supply was being provided to the residential and commercial consumers.

All grinds and transmission networks have been fully restored, it said, adding that local and area faults were being attended by the area teams.

Both of its power plants in Bin Qasim were operational and gradually increasing power generation, said K-Electric.

Read More: NTDC announces restoration of electric supply across Pakistan

Earlier today, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) had announced that the power supply was restored across the country after a nation-wide outage owing to a technical fault.

“We have restored electricity supply to all 500KV, 220KV grid stations, and all transmission lines,” the spokesman of the NTDC had said.

He had further said that the supply to the 500 KV Jamshoro grid and NKI Karachi was also restored. Meanwhile, the power division spokesman had said that the electricity supply from Guddu power station to DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan was also restored.

Comments

comments