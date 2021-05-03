PP-84 by-poll: Tough contest expected between PML-N, PTI

KHUSHAB: By-elections for a vacant Punjab Assembly seat (PP-84) in Khushab will be held on May 5 (Wednesday).



The campaign for the by-polls will end midnight tonight, after which no candidate will be allowed to hold a rally or corner meetings to woo voters in the constituency, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The electoral body warned that it will take action in case any candidate is found violating its election rules. It asked the candidates to follow the code of conduct and play their part in ensuring transparent election.

Also Read: ECP issues COVID SOPs for Khushab’s PP-84 by-election

The PP-84 seat fell vacant after PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris died from Covid-19.

A total of eight candidates are vying for the PA seat. However, a tough contest is expected between PTI’s Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch and PML-N’s Malik Moazzam Sher Kallu.

There a total of 292,000 registered voters in the provincial assembly constituency. The election commission has set up 229 police stations and issued standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the by-polls.

Comments

comments