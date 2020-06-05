PPMA fears shortage of medicines in the country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) on Friday feared shortage of the medicines in the country, ARY News reported.

The PPMA in its declaration said that due to shortage of raw material, the manufacturing of medicines is about to be shut in the country.

“The production is being disturbed due to closure of raw material import in the country”, the declaration read and added that concerned authorities have been informed several times.

The association made it clear that responsibility of the medicines shortage in the country cannot be fixed at the PPMA.

The PPMA has also advised the masses to ensure availability of the medicines of daily routine with them.

It may be noted that back in the month of January, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) had notified reduction in prices of 89 medicines on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the federal cabinet reduced the prices in its meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, had said that the federal cabinet had decided to reduce prices of 89 medicines by 15 per cent. He said the prices of several life-saving drugs have also been reduced.

The prices of the medicines were educed under the Drug Regulatory Act.

