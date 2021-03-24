PPP workers to accompany Maryam Nawaz during NAB appearance

LAHORE: In a big development, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that party workers of PPP will accompany Maryam Nawaz Sharif when she will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 26, ARY News reported.

The development came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah telephoned Qamar Zaman and asked to participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally held in connection with Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before NAB.

During the telephonic conversation, the Qamar Zaman assured Rana Sanaullah of PPP’s participation in the rally outside the NAB office on March 26.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that he will himself lead the PPP caravan to the NAB Lahore office.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will show its political muscle outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The PDM head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will arrive in Lahore tomorrow. It emerged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also lead a rally towards NAB Lahore office.

The workers of other PDM parties will also gather outside the office of the anti-corruption watchdog.

Differences emerged between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the nomination of opposition leader in the Senate.

Bilawal mocks Maryam

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday mocked PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and said that “there is a family in Lahore who used to get selected in the past.”

“If I wanted to comment on the PML-N’s vice-president, I would have asked my [party’s] vice-president to comment on it,” said Bilawal when a reporter asked the PPP chairman whether Maryam Nawaz took a dig at him by saying that “another selected was being prepared.”

“There is no such blood in our veins to become selected. There is a political family from Lahore with such background,” he added.

