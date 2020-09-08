KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said that their suggestion to appoint a local as administrator Karachi was rejected, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with other leaders of the party in Karachi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said MQM-P has serious reservations over the appointment of administrators for Sindh including Karachi.

He said MQM-P had requested to appoint a local of Karachi as an administrator, which was turned down by terming it “this is not the right time.”

The MQM-P leader said that the decisions being taken by the provincial government of the PPP are creating rifts between urban and rural areas of the province.

Commenting on the announcement of Rs1.1trillion package for the transformation of Karachi, Maqbool said his party welcomes the move of the federal government but feard that such announcements and promises were made in the past too but not fulfilled.

The man who is appointed as administrator for Karachi East is facing corruption inquiry in Anwar Majeed case, the MQM-P convener said and added that how come the federal government agreed for development work in the metropolis through bureaucrats of the PPP, which has a history of corruption scandals?

The MQM-P stalwart said that Sindh was split in rural and urban in 1972 after imposition of the quota system. “We have never demanded the division of Sindh on the basis of linguistic.”

