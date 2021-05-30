PPP, ANP decide to form new alliance: sources

CHARSADDA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) rather have decided against rejoining Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and agreed to form a new alliance, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is reaching Charsadda today to meet ANP leadership to offer his condolence over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

The meeting of the leadership of both parties will discuss the country’s overall political situation and offer to rejoin Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM).

Sources privy to the development Aimal Wali Khan and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have agreed to form a new alliance rather than rejoining the PDM.

After the meeting, the leadership of both parties is scheduled to address a press conference.

Read more: PML-N decides against inclusion of PPP, ANP in PDM: sources

The leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to go ahead with the future protest strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government without the support of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP).

“We did not even discuss the PPP and ANP and as they are no longer part of the PDM,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said while talking to media persons after the PDM meeting said adding the two parties still have the time to approach the alliance.

Comments

comments