PPP seeks applications from candidates for NA-249 by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has sought applications from the candidates seeking party ticket to contest NA-249 by-polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The interested candidates have been advised to send their applications to Bilawal House Karachi. The NA-249 seat fall vacant after Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda resigned to contest Senate polls.

The ECP has yet to announce his decision regarding Vawda’s disqualification and holding of by-polls in the constituency.

Meanwhile, sources within Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz said on Saturday that the PML-N has decided to field former finance minister Miftah Ismail for expected by-polls on NA seat from Karachi.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared that it could not disqualify Federal Minister for Water Resource Faisal Vawda after his resignation from the National Assembly seat.

The court has, however, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the matter of submission of an allegedly false affidavit by Vawda along with his nomination papers for the July 2018 polls.

