KHAIRPUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that the party has put off its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting — scheduled for April 5 — due to the Senate session on the same day.

He announced this while addressing a press conference at the residence of former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in Khairpur.

The PPP leader said that he had advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to adopt “politics of tolerance.”

“Maulana Fazalur Rehman is entrusted with a huge burden to keep all allies in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) together. I am sure Maulana Fazalur Rehman will play an impartial and serious role to strengthen PDM,” added Bilawal Bhutto.

He further added, “It was unfortunate that several days had passed since the Senate elections but only PPP was being criticized. Only PPP is playing a real role of opposition.”

Replying to a question, the PPP Chairman said that he would remain in touch with the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz.

Former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other Party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had earlier summoned meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of PPP on April 5 to hold a consultation on decision pertaining to resignations from assemblies.

