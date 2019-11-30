PPP celebrates its 52nd Foundation Day

KARACHI: Pakistan People s Party (PPP) is all set to celebrate its 52nd Foundation Day on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

The PPP, founded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was on November 30th, 1967, ruled Pakistan five times since its foundation.

The central function of the 52nd Foundation Day of the PPP will be held in Muzaffarabad which will be attended by party leaders and workers from all over the country.

The stage has been set up and the venue has been decorated with party posters and flags with thousands of chairs. According to local administration, strict security arrangements have been made for the gathering.

The gathering will also be addressed party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders.

In his message, Bilawal reiterated commitment to founding principles and also vowed to set a new direction for the country. “Only a strong people’s agenda can pull Pakistan out of democratic, economic and governance crisis,” he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains a consistent electoral player since its foundation in a convention in Lahore on November 30, 1967.

Since its formation, the PPP has won the general elections five times i.e. in 1970, 1977, 1988, 1993 and 2008.

