Who is Rana Sanaullah to comment on PPP’s politics: Chaudhry Manzoor

KARACHI: Reacting to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah’s statement, Pakistan People’s Party leader Chaudhry Manzoor has advised the PML-N leader to take care of his own political carrier.

“Who is Rana Sanaullah to say PPP’s politics will be buried,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying while exclusively talking to ARY News. He asked, where was Sanaullah when his party leaders including Muhammad Zubair were holding secret meetings?

The PPP leader said that his party leadership raised reservations over nominating Azam Nazeer Tarar as Opposition Leader in Senate, the man who was the lawyer of the accused in Benazir Bhutto murder case. We have asked to withdraw the name several times, but the PML-N remained reluctant, he added.

Replying to a query, Chaudhry said that PPP is one of the parties, which formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), we were on the ground when the Twitter accounts of the people were silent, he jibed.

We did not blame PML-N or raised allegations of the deal when it got elected its candidates from Punjab as unopposed Senators.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah after the appointment of Yousaf Raza Gillani as Opposition Leader in Senate had called him ‘selected’ and claimed that PPP’s politics would be burried.

