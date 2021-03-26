ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani has been appointed as Opposition Leader in Senate, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Senate Secretariat has issued notification of Gillani’s appointment as Senate Opposition Leader.

Earlier in the day, Yousaf Raza Gillani along with the PPP leaders Rubina Khalid and Sherry Rehman had filed the application along with the signatures of a majority of the house members. The Pakistan People’s Party claimed to gain the support of four independent senators, namely Senator, Ahmed Khan, Senator Kehda Babar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai and Senator Dilawar Khan.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had also claimed to have the support of 26 members for its candidate Azam Nazir Tarar.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) had announced to support PML-N candidate Azam Nazir Tarar for the Opposition Leader in Senate slot, while the Pakistan People’s Party had fielded its candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani for the slot.

