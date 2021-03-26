PPP denied permission for Rawalpindi rally over COVID surge

RAWALPINDI: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the security concerns, the Rawalpindi administration has rejected an application of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) seeking permission to hold a public rally on April 4 to mark the 42nd death anniversary of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The PPP had sought permission from the Rawalpindi district administration to allow them to hold a public gathering but was denied by the local administration owing to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The UK COVID strain is rapidly spreading in Pakistan, over which the NCOC has slapped tougher restrictions.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 63 more lives and 4,368 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 40,120 and the positivity rate stands at 10.29 per cent.

A total of 42,418 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,976,791 tests have been conducted so far.

2,758 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 2,170 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 591,145 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

Comments

comments