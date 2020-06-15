KARACHI: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Syeda Shehla Raza on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter post, the PPP leader confirmed that she has tested positive for the COVID-19. She requested people to pray for her recovery.

میرے لیے دعا کی درخواست۔۔۔۔باقی گھر والوں کی رپورٹ کا انتظار سب کے لیے دعا کی درخواست۔۔ pic.twitter.com/kcN76TG5Rf — Syeda Shehla Raza (@SyedaShehlaRaza) June 15, 2020

Shehla Raza has gone into quarantine at her home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Several politicians and lawmakers have diagnosed COVID-19 positive in tests across the country.

Last week, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and member Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan had tested positive for COVID-19.

The MQM-P leader was attending the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led multi-party conference at the Chief Minister House when he came to know that he has contracted the infection.

The number of Sindh Assembly members diagnosed with coronavirus has gone up to 25.

Two former prime ministers, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gillani, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, party’s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, PTI’s MNA Farrukh Habib, MQM legislator in NA Usama Qadri and Senator Sanaullah Jamali from Balochistan have been detected with coronavirus.

