ISLAMABAD: Singer-turned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Abrar ul Haq and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Coordination Committee member Faisal Sabzwari on Saturday shared their experience in quarantine as they battle COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abrar ul Haq tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30, days before on 04 June when Faisal Sabzwari announced that he and his family members have contracted the virus.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Faisal Sabzwari said that his health condition deteriorated earlier in the morning today due to pain in his chest and respiratory issues in the lungs.

The MQM-P leader, however, said that his condition has improved and he was feeling some fever which would also be cured soon. “I am not using any desi totkas to cure COVID-19 and only taking medicines on the advice of doctors,” he said.

He further said that health condition of his parent has also improved.

The coordination committee member said that he would donate his plasma as soon as he recover from the infection.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar ul Haq said that he was unable to identify as to how he contracted the infection despite taking precautionary measures.

It might be possible that the virus entered my body via food intake, said the PTI leader.

Speaking over use of local totkas to cure COVID-19, Abrar ul Haq said that they could be used but as per the advice of doctors.

