ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has opposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s proposal to impeach newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, quoting sources, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz’s proposal was second by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, but the PPP decided against it.

Well informed sources said that the PPP wants to utilise all the constitutional and legal options before the impeachment of Sadiq Sanjrani and has advised the PML-N leadership not to go in haste.

“Decisions made in haste can prove harmful.” The defeat can result in more political damage to the PDM, the sources within the PPP said.

Sources claimed that the Pakistan People’s Party leadership will utilise other means if it fails to get justice from the court.

Read more: Bilawal sees Senate chairman election as ‘stolen’

It is to be noted that the 11-parties opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has finalized its plea challenging the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman Senate after seven votes cast in favor of Yousuf Raza Gilani were rejected.

The PDM has stated in its plea that a stamp on the name of the candidate, cannot lead to rejection of the vote. Seven votes cast in Gilani’s favor were deliberately rejected by the Presiding Officer Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

Comments

comments