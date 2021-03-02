ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party hosting a dinner to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders tonight ahead of the Senate election on March 03 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arranged the event as the party’s strategy to win the senate seat for its candidate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and throw a surprise to the government.

According to reports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz will not attend the opposition alliance’s huddle. It was earlier reported that she will represent the party in the opposition event along with the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

Now Hamza Shahbaz will to attend the opposition meeting in Islamabad.

Hamza Shehbaz will join PDM lawmakers in a dinner event where the opposition alliance will discuss the current political situation.

Moreover, Hamza also initiated contacts with PML-N leaders and he is expected to summon a session of the party leaders soon.

In the PDM session, the opposition leaders will formulate an election strategy for its joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Upper House polls.

Former president and People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has also reached Islamabad. He will stay in the federal capital until upcoming Senate election on March 03 (tomorrow).

During his stay in Islamabad the former president will consult with the party leaders over the election of upper house and will finalize strategy for the senate polls, sources said.

The PPP co-chairman have high hopes about the success of Yousaf Raza Gillani in senate election, sources further said.

