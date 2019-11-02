PPP, PML-N decide against joining JUI-F’s sit-in: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday decided against joining Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) sit-in, ARY News reported, citing sources.

دھرنے میں جے یو آئی کی سولو فلائٹ، دیگر جماعتیں پیچھے ہٹ گئیں دھرنے میں جے یو آئی کی سولو فلائٹ، دیگر جماعتیں پیچھے ہٹ گئیں — 2 بڑی اپوزیشن جماعتوں کا مولانا کے دھرنے میں شرکت نہ کرنے کا فیصلہ — پی پی اور ن لیگ مولانا کو آگاہ کرچکے#ARYNews #AzadiMarch Posted by ARY News on Saturday, November 2, 2019

Both the PPP and PML-N were invited by JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman to attend Islamabad’s sit-in, but both the parties decided not to join the sit-in and also informed about their decision to the JUI-F leadership.

According to the sources within the PML-N, the party attended the Azadi March rally, but has never directed the workers to attend sit-in.

“PML-N will not attend the sit-in for indefinite period”, the sources said.

It may be noted that, the JUI-F leadership had invited both the parties to join their sit-in, to which both the parties had agreed to support the sit-in.

Read more: Govt not to accept any unconstitutional demand, decides PTI’s core committee

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad on Friday (yesterday), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Fazal-ur- Rehman blasted the PTI government and gave the prime minister a two-day ultimatum to step down.

He had said his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies, so either PM Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

Comments

comments