PPP decides against supporting PML-N in NA-249 by-poll: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided against supporting the PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail in the NA-249 by-poll scheduled for April 29, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, a consultative meeting in this regard has been summoned by the PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, where provincial ministers and members of the assembly were also invited to take a decision on the NA-249 constituency.

The PPP candidate from NA-249, Qadir Mandokhel, would also attend the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has on March 20 called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto ahead of by-poll on Karachi’s NA 249 by-polls to seek support.

Abbasi reached out to Bilawal for his party’s support in the by-polls in which PML-N has fielded the former finance minister Miftah Ismael. Bilawal has, however, told Abbasi that he’d revert to the proposition once he’s consulted with party leadership.

Read More: NA-249: Murad Saeed, Shehryar Afridi, Qadir Patel, others served notices over violation of ECP code

The PPP announcement against supporting Miftah Ismail have come days after Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of its candidate in the upcoming NA-249 Karachi by-poll in support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate.

The ANP had fielded Haji Aurangzeb Khan Buneri, but the party withdrew his candidacy after talks with the PML-N.

Similarly, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has also withdrawn its candidate in favour of PML-N in the NA-249 by-election as today was the last day to withdrew nomination papers.

