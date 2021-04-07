KARACHI: Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of its candidate in the upcoming NA-249 Karachi by-poll in support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail, ARY News reported.

The ANP had fielded Haji Aurangzeb Khan Buneri, but the party withdrew his candidacy after talks with the PML-N.

The development comes a day after Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday announced parting ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after the former was served a show-cause notice over supporting PPP in the appointment of opposition leader in Senate.

عوامی نیشنل پارٹی سندھ کا این اے 249 کراچی کے ضمنی انتخاب میں مسلم لیگ ن کے امیدوار مفتاح اسماعیل کی حمایت کا اعلان۔ اے این پی امیدوار حاجی اورنگزیب بونیری دستبردار۔

ہم جمہوری لوگ ہیں اور اپنے فیصلے کرنے میں آزاد ہیں، یونس بونیری#ANPSindh | #NA249 pic.twitter.com/QqNXednOdV — Awami National Party (@ANPMarkaz) April 7, 2021

Similarly, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has also withdrawn its candidate in favour of PML-N in the NA-249 by-election as today was the last day to withdrew nomination papers.

23 candidates out of 53 have withdrawn their nomination papers including ANP’s Aurangzeb Khan and JUI-F’s Umar Sadiq.

With all eyes set on the vacant National Assembly seat in Karachi, the major political parties who have fielded their candidates for the important NA-249 by-poll have intensified their respective election campaigns in the constituency.

To woo Pashtun voters in the constituency, the PTI leader and minister Murad Saeed yesterday announced to help party candidate Amjad Afridi in his election campaign for NA-249.

The minister will visit the NA-249 constituency on Friday and will address several corner meetings. During the visit, the Murad Saeed will also meet with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The most prominent candidates who are running for the NA-249 seat include Mustafa Kamal of the PSP Miftah Ismail from the PML-N and Amjad Afridi of PTI.

The NA-249 seat was relinquished by the PTI’s Faisal Vawda, who had won the seat in the 2018 general election, beating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif by a small margin of 723 votes. Sharif had bagged 34,981 votes in the constituency in the election, while TLP’s Mufti Abid secured 23,981 votes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced to hold the by-polls on April 29.

