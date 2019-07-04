PPP, PML-N looted national exchequer, says Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for State and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi has said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) looted national exchequer from last 35 years, reported ARY News on Thursday.

Talking in ARY News’ program Off The Record, Afridi said elements involved in violating laws, constitution and plundering national money will not be allowed to walk away at any cost.

The minister said across the board action would be taken and any parliamentarian found involved in corruption have to face punishment according to the law of the country.

In an hour-long interview with ARY News, Prime Minister Imran Khan said no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) will be given to those who plundered national exchequer.

Commenting over the cases against former rulers PM Imran Khan said all cases against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were made by themselves.

‘All previous rulers were involved in money laundering,” he said, adding that Hussain Nawaz lives in luxury house of London worth RS $43 million.

The premier reiterated, “[Former president] Pervez Musharraf had given NRO to Nawaz Sharif first in shape of exile in Saudi Arabia, where, the second NRO was given to former president Asif Zardari.

