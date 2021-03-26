PPP postpones Rawalpindi public gathering amid COVID surge

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has postponed the Rawalpindi public gathering, scheduled for April 4, to mark the 42nd death anniversary of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, amid coronavirus outbreak in Rawalpindi.

The announcement was made by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani. He further said it is expected that same public gathering would now be held in Larkana on April 4.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh Health Department had voiced concerns over the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Rawalpindi public gathering in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, said sources

COVID cases positivity rate in Rawalpindi is currently 17 per cent, while Sindh currently stands at 2 per cent, public gathering in Rawalpindi may result in a pandemic outbreak in the province, the health department had informed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Read more: PPP denied permission for Rawalpindi rally over COVID surge

It would be better to postpone the public gathering in Rawalpindi to remain safe from the COVID-19 outbreak in the province again, the health department advised Bilawal.

The UK COVID strain is rapidly spreading in Pakistan, over which the NCOC has slapped tougher restrictions.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 63 more lives and 4,368 fresh infections were reported during the period.

