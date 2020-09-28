PPP to protest outside SSGC head office tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to protest outside the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) head office tomorrow in the first phase of the anti-government movement agreed in the opposition’s APC, earlier this month, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said that the PPP will do a rehearsal of the protest against the federal government in the first phase lonely and the other opposition parties would be invited in the second phase.

Sindh’s ruling party has finalised its strategy and it was learned by the sources that the PPP will protest against the shortage of gas and electricity.

PPP’s ministers and the provincial leadership will lead tomorrow’s protest outside the SSGC and in the second phase, the protest would be observed outside the city’s sole power provider, Karachi-Electric (KE).

Read more: APC announces nation-wide protests under ‘Pakistan Democratic Movement’ banner

On September 20, the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) had announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

A 26-point resolution passed by the multiparty conference was read out by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while flanked by opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others.

