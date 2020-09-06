PPP-PTI cooperation can do wonders for Karachi: President Alvi

KARACHI: Declaring an Rs1100 billion package for the uplift of Karachi a welcoming move, President Alvi said on Sunday that PPP-PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to revamp Karachi, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the president said that the real test for the government will be in implementing its massive Karachi Transformation Plan.

“PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift my city out of misery. Now our test will be in implementation. We must understand that it is the people who matter,” he tweeted.

Arif Alvi said that Karachi — which was the biggest taxpayer of the country — had been destroyed by the recent spell of rains.

“A good package worth Rs1100B for Karachi & further discussion on needs of rest of Sindh is a welcome response. Rains have devastated Karachi which is biggest taxpayer of the country. Reviving its economy rests on its infrastructure, its roads, water supply, rain drains & sewage,” he tweeted.

Better solid waste handling & modernisation of transport, thru KCR & BRTs has been crying out for attention. PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift my city out of misery. Now our test will be in implementation. We must understand that it is the people who matter. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) September 6, 2020

Prime Minister Khan had on Saturday evening announced a ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s chronic issues and meet its developmental requirements.

Read More: PM Imran rolls out Rs1.1 trillion package for rain-hit Karachi

Briefing media about the Karachi package here at Governor House, he said the federal government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people of Karachi over the past many years and the PTI government has decided to resolve all perennial issues of the metropolis.

Comments

comments