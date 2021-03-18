ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rebutted the news about fielding Senator Sherry Rehman as Senate Opposition Leader, ARY News reported, citing sources on Thursday.

The decision about Opposition Leader in Senate will be made through the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) platform, said well-informed sources.

It was further learnt that the first preference for the Opposition Leader in Senate will be Yousuf Raza Gilani, but the final decision will be made from the PDM platform.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan People’s Party has decided to field Sherry Rehman as the Opposition Leader in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Last week, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had opposed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s proposal to impeach newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, said sources.

Maryam Nawaz’s proposal was second by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, but the PPP decided against it.

Well informed sources had said that the PPP wants to utilise all the constitutional and legal options before the impeachment of Sadiq Sanjrani and has advised the PML-N leadership not to go in haste.

