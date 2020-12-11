ISLAMABAD: In a major setback for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned as the spokesman for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after differences over decisions taken by the opposition alliance- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The sources having knowledge of the matter said that Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned as spokesman for Bilawal Bhutto, however, he has not yet decided on leaving the party.

“Senior PPP leadership has been trying to woo the Senator soon after he resigned from his post,” they said.

Commenting on the matter, the PPP media cell has denied reports that Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has left the PPP without elaborating if he has resigned from the post of Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesman.

He would be the second PPP leader after Aitzaz Ahsan, who also had openly opposed the idea of resignations from the assemblies.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 50 members of the Sindh Assembly, belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have submitted their resignation to the party leadership on Friday.

Read More: CEC to decide on resignations from fed, Sindh assemblies: Bilawal Bhutto

According to a spokesman for the Bilawal House, the Sindh Assembly lawmakers are visiting Bilawal House to submit their resignations. “Over 50 provincial lawmakers have submitted the resignations while remaining others are directed to submit it by Monday,” he said.

Prominent among those who have submitted their resignations after the decision was made at the PDM platform are Imtiaz Shaikh, Taimur Talpur, Nida Khuhro, and others.

Comments

comments