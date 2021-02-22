THARPARKAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has won the by-poll in the National Assembly constituency, NA-221 Tharparkar, according to unofficial results, ARY News reported on Monday.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of PPP, member of National Assembly (MNA) Noor Mohammad Shah.

Returning Officer (RO) said PPP candidate Pir Amir Ali Shah Jeelani secured 102,232 votes and grabbed NA-221 Tharparkar by-election, while his opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Nizamud Din remained second by securing 52,522 votes.

The turnout remained 58.88pc.

On Sunday, the polling process was interrupted at polling station of Kesarar due to the fire incident in NA-221 Tharparkar. The polling resumed after the police and rangers controlled the situation.

Some miscreants entered the polling station of Kesarar in NA-221 and set the polling station on fire, which burnt the polling material for the by-election. Some police uniforms were also burnt in the incident.

The Rangers personnel had reached the spot and arrested five suspects.

