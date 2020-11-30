PPP’s women to lead from front if Bilawal arrested: Aseefa Bhutto

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that they were not afraid of arrests and vowed that she would stand alongside the party activists in testing times, ARY NEWS reported.

She said this while addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally for the first time in Multan after the absence of her brother, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who contracted COVID-19 after completing his election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan recently.

While paying a tribute to the martyrs of the PPP on the foundation day of the party, Aseefa Bhutto said that she was among the party activists at a time when Bilawal has contracted Covid-19.

“I hope that you will support Bilawal Bhutto in a similar manner as you have supported Dukhtar-e-Mashriq [Benazir Bhutto],” she said adding that they would not be deterred by the arrests of the party activists.

The daughter of former President Asif Zardari said that even if Bilawal Bhutto would be arrested then women activists of the party would lead the movement from the front.

“We will fulfill the mission of Zulfiqar Bhutto and dream of Benazir Bhutto,” she said while announcing to send the government packing after a successful public gathering in Multan.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will announce its future strategy soon.

Addressing the public gathering under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan, Maryam Nawaz thanked the people for “transforming the entire city into a rally venue.”

Greeting PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, who is making her PDM debut today, Maryam Nawaz that when the country faces a threat, then its daughters and mothers come out to save it. On the occasion, she extended her congratulations to Pakistan Peoples Party on its foundation day.

