PPP’s abysmal governance creating unrest among masses in Sindh: opposition parties

KARACHI: Opposition parties in Sindh on Thursday expressed concerns over the abysmal governance of Pakistan peoples Party (PPP) led provincial government, ARY News reported.

According to the detail, a delegation of opposition parties held meeting with Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to expressed their grievances.

They were of the view that the bad governance of the provincial government causing agony and unrest among the people in the province.

On the occasion, Sindh governor constituted a committee for early resolution of public issues and assured to arrange a sitting with the prime minister upon return from his maiden US visit.

Pakistan Muslim League – Functional’s Pir Sadruddin Shah Rashidi, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and other leaders were present in the meeting.

Earlier on June 21, Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar had said that Sindh government was neither working nor letting them work.

Talking to journalists during his visit to Lines Area, Wasim Akhtar had said that the whole city was going through agony due to the poor performance of the provincial government.

He had alleged that the Sindh government was deliberately creating problems for the people in Karachi and added that water crisis and prolonged power breakdowns were the major issues of the city.

