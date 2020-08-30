PR announces cancellation of three trains due to rains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Sunday announced the cancellation of three express trains owing to flood-like situation in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to Pak Railways spokesperson, three Karachi-bound trains, Karakoram Express, Shah Hussain Express and Karachi Express have been cancelled due to torrential rains in Karachi and other parts of Singh.

He said the railway tracks are inundated with rainwater in Karachi railways division due to the spell of heavy rains.

The passengers of the trains would be adjusted in other trains. If passengers are reluctant to travel can claim their full refunds, he said.

The city of lights was devastated after receiving unprecedented rains since Thursday as many areas are still flooded with rainwater.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted another monsoon spell in Karachi and other parts of Sindh entering this evening.

A statement issued by the Met office said that seventh spell of monsoon rains is likely to enter Sindh on Sunday evening which could aggravate existing urban flooding and waterlogging in Lower Sindh.

Under the influence of this system rain and wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Sunday evening to Monday, according to the met office.

