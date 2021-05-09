PR to run Eid special trains between Peshawar-Rawalpindi

PESHAWAR: In order to facilitate the nationals to spend Eidul Fitr holidays with their relatives, the Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to run Peshawar-Rawalpindi trains, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Railways Peshawar chapter, the first special train will leave for Rawalpindi from Peshawar cant station at 9 am tomorrow.

The train will reach Rawalpindi at 12. 30 pm via Nowshera, Jahangera, Attock City, Hassan Abdal, Taxila and Golra Sharif.

The same train will leave for Peshawar at 2 pm from Rawalpindi and will reach by making stops at Golra Sharif, Taxila, Hassan Abdal, Attock City, Jahangera and Nowshera. The trains will continue to run from tomorrow until May 16.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Railways had announced to run 66 more special trains to facilitate the citizens on eve of Eidul Fitr amidst a complete ban on public transport.

According to the PR spokesperson, the railways will operate 66 special trains from different cities of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

