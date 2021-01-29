PR fails to fully restore crashed reservation system

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) has failed to fully restore its nationwide crashed reservation system even after the passage of 72 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

From the last three days, no online ticket bookings could be entertained, while over the counter bookings also remain suspended, which caused the already losing running entity more losses.

The sufferings of both staffers and commuters have heightened as ticket checking is being done manually without reservation charts.

The E-ticketing and rail communication could not be revived fully, while the internet connectivity of the Railway headquarters also remains suspended.

It was reported early Tuesday morning that the passengers face problems as the ticket reservation system of the Pakistan Railways crashed across Pakistan.

The passengers willing to travel through Pakistan Railways are facing hardships in getting their reservations.

Last week, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati had said that the government is taking effective steps to make the Pakistan Railway a profitable entity.

