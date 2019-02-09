PR to launch four new passenger trains soon: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday announced that Pakistan Railways (PR)to launch four new passenger trains soon.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that the Thal Express would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. He said the train service would facilitate passengers between Rawalpindi and Multan.

He said that first VVIP ‘Jinnah Express’ train would be launched on March 30 and it would run between Karachi and Lahore. The minister said that another VVIP train ‘Sir Syed Express’ will be launched soon.

Sheikh Rashid said that PR generated an income of more than two billion rupees from passengers trains and added that Rs60mn collected by penalties on the passengers travelling without tickets.

Earlier, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, on January 17, had asserted that Pakistan Railways (PR) earned Rs150mn from the 20 new trains within 100 days

Sheikh Rasheed had informed the National Assembly in a written reply that PR increased fares to reduce its deficit. He had said that PR’s deficit was increasing due to rise in salaries and pensions of its employees.

