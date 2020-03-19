PRCS offering coronavirus tests for 500 rupees: Abrar Ul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Abrar Ul Haq on Thursday said that the institute was working diligently and with vigilance against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The chairman said that a special hospital was currently under development which will have 150 beds and will cater to patients testing positive for coronavirus, the hospital will directly be under the patronage of PRCS.

Haq said that formal work would begin on the facility within two days whilst revealing that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society is conducting coronavirus tests for Rs500 per test rather than charging exorbitant prices.

The number of novel coronavirus cases on Thursday surged to 326 in Pakistan with two confirmed deaths of persons returned home from foreign countries.

The deceased persons belonged to KP’s Mardan and Hangu.

The deceased man Saadat Khan, resident of Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia post performing Umrah on March 9.

