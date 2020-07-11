Precautionary measures vital for protection against coronavirus: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Saturday said that precautionary measures against coronavirus vital for health protection and continuing employment.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said there were 2,969 corona patients on oxygen and 546 on ventilators across Pakistan as of June 20.

20 جون کو پاکستان بھر میں کرونا کے 2969 مریض آکسیجن پر اور 546 وینٹی لیٹر پر تھے. کل الحمد اللہ یہ تعداد کم ہو کر آکسیجن پر 1762 اور وینٹی لیٹر پر 394 تھی. یعنی 28 فیصد کمی. سمارٹ لوک ڈاؤن اور sop کی انتظامی کاروائی کا اور سب سے اہم عوام کے بہتر طرز عمل کی کامیابی نمایاں ہے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 11, 2020

Asad Umar said, on Friday, this number was reduced to 1762 on oxygen and 394 on ventilator, which is a 28 percent reduction.

He said the success of smart lockdown and administrative action of SOP and, most importantly, better public behaviour is evident. Otherwise, God forbid, we may also face situations like America, Brazil and India.”

