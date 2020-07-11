Web Analytics
Precautionary measures vital for protection against coronavirus: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Saturday said that precautionary measures against coronavirus vital for health protection and continuing employment.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said there were 2,969 corona patients on oxygen and 546 on ventilators across Pakistan as of June 20.

 Asad Umar said, on Friday, this number was reduced to 1762 on oxygen and 394 on ventilator, which is a 28 percent reduction.

Read more: Pakistan’s recoveries from COVID-19 top 153,000

He said the success of smart lockdown and administrative action of SOP and, most importantly, better public behaviour is evident. Otherwise, God forbid, we may also face situations like America, Brazil and India.” 

