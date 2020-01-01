President AJK hails Pakistan’s sacrifices for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that the state of Pakistan has laid down tremendous sacrifices for the just struggle of Kashmir’s freedom, ARY News reported.

The president added that the state of India has undertaken a plethora of bad decisions that have curtailed freedoms to an extreme limit.

Khan said that India’s repulsive plan have been revealed for the world to see and bear witness to.

Earlier in the day, In occupied Kashmir, two Indian soldiers were killed, today (Wednesday), in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region of the disputed territory.

The Indian soldiers came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district, Radio Pakistan reported.

The operation is still going on when the last reports came in.

