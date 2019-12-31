Pakistan to hold International Conference in US over Kashmir issue

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and member of the Democrat Party of the United States, Tahir Javed met on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest, ARY News reported.

According to details, the two dignitaries discussed Pakistan-America relations in great detail along with ideas to ensure Pakistan’s voice has a greater impact in the United States Congress.

The current situation of Indian occupied Kashmir also came under discussion, both leaders agreed that the matter needed more international attention.

The Foreign Minister appreciated a resolution tendered in the American congress prior, pertaining to the Kashmir cause and the atrocities being inflicted on the people of the disputed land.

Both dignitaries agreed on holding an International conference in the United States to properly highlight the Kashmiri plight, the conference will be held next month, agreed to both parties.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Tahir Javed underscored the mutual respect between the Pakistan caucus and the leadership of Pakistan.

