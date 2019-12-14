President All Pakistan Private Schools Association’s car fired upon

LAHORE: President All Pakistan Private Schools Association, Kashif Mirza injured during an apparent attempt on his life on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Mirza was traveling on a busy roadway in Lahore when unknown gunmen opened fire on the car with him inside.

Read More: LHC summons education secretary on school fee hike

Bullets hit the President of Private Schools Association on his leg and shoulder but none of the injuries have been deemed serious, as yet.

The incident occurred in the posh locality of Iqbal town, Lahore.

Earlier on September 21, Parents take to the street against school fee hikes and blatant disregard of orders by the Supreme Court on the matter, protesters demonstrate in the Liberty Chowk area of the city.

Read More: Private schools told to collect fees as per SC order

Parents brought their kids along to participate in the protest, parents and the kids held up placards with inscriptions lamenting private school owners and their illegal practices.

Parents demanded that the Supreme Court orders be implemented in letter and spirit and an end to private school hegemony be sought.

Read More: SHC seeks reply over exorbitant fees being charged by private schools

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood had warned all private schools across the country against raising their tuition fees more than the limit set by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Comments

comments