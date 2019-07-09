President Alvi stresses for fighting scourge of child abuse at all levels

President Arif Alvi has stressed for fighting the scourge of child abuse at all levels.

In a tweet on Tuesday regarding Ministry of Human Rights Campaign for Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse, he said parents must be guided to recognize and avoid situations that can allow abuse.

He said the teachers and parents should also be made aware of how to educate children to recognize, resist and inform.

Parents must be guided to recognize and avoid situations that can allow abuse. Teachers & parents should also be made aware how to educate children to recognize, resist and inform. This is an international evil, and a painful scourge and we must fight it at all levels. https://t.co/EvIR0Iyp7I — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 9, 2019

The child abuse is an international evil and a painful scourge and “we must fight it at all levels,” Alvi wrote.

Read More: Shireen Mazari calls for raising awareness about child abuse

Earlier in January, Senate’s special body was informed that as many as 300 cases of child abuse and others were registered in Islamabad, during the last five years.

“At least 300 cases of child abuse were registered, while 260 cases remained unregistered in last five years,” the DIG operations said in his briefing.

Comments

comments