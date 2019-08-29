ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi says Ehsaas programme and its components, including Tahafuz and Kafalat, are fully aligned with the agenda for change through poverty alleviation as envisaged by the government.

He expressed the views during a visit to Headquarters of Benazir Income Support Program on Wednesday (yesterday).

The president appreciated the program and said these initiatives have been holistically designed to uplift the marginalized segments of society.

The president was given a detailed briefing on the programme and its components.

Chairperson BISP and Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the President about the overall Ehsaas Program, its policies and strategy design.

She stated that the Ehsaas programme has 115 policy pillars which will be executed through a multidimensional approach.

It was further shared that new initiatives are being introduced which include Grievance Redress & Appeals Process, Validating & Cross validating results as well as establishing a National Data Exchange Portal.

He was informed that 750 rupees per quarter per child is provided to each beneficiary household on 70% attendance in the quarter.

It was shared that 2.7 million children have been enrolled in schools which include 49% girls with a budget of 3.16 billion rupees in 2018-19.

