President Arif Alvi summons NA session on Dec 2

NA session

ISLAMABAD: President Arif has summoned the session of the National Assembly on December 2, according to a notification issued by the NA secretariat. 

The president has summoned a National Assembly session on Monday at 4 pm at the Parliament House, reads the notification.

The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release.

